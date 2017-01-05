Fourth quarter rally not enough for Batavia in first game of Rotary Tournament
Ryann Stefaniak scored 26 points and Taylor Stefaniak added 15, but it wasn't enough to overcome an experienced an athletic Cal-Mum team in the opening round of the annual Rotary Tournament at GCC.
Cal-Mum moved to 8-1 with the 59-53 win.
Batavia drops to 2-8.
The Lady Devils rallied in the 4th quarter, closing a double-digit deficit and at one point pulling within three points of the Red Raiders. In that quarter, Ryann hit three three-pointers along with a pair of two-point goals and two free throws.
Taylor also hit a pair of threes in the 4th quarter. Melissa Mountain scored six and Bri Janes 6, including adding a three in that 24-point fourth quarter.
For Cal-Mum, Gillian Flint scored 19 points and Isabella Slocum had 13.
For coverage of the Notre Dame - Attica game, click here.
Recent comments