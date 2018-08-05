Foxprowl reopens at location on Ellicott Street

The collectibles store Foxprowl is back at its original location, 440 Ellicott St., Batavia, after a couple of years of trying a location at Main and Jackson and pop-up stores and online sales.

After a barbershop that had moved into the location closed, owners Bill and Joy Hume saw it as an opportunity to get back to their roots.

"It’s a familiar spot," Bill Hume said. "I like the building and the location and I like the landlord so it was kind of obvious. It worked out good. It just happened to become available and I jumped on it. My gut instinct told me, go back home."

Added bonus, his stock of T-shirts with the 440 Ellicott St. address on them is back in style.

Yesterday, the Chamber of Commerce was on hand for a ribbon cutting with help from Batman's Penguin, Wolverine, Spider-Man & Velma from Scooby-Doo, all from WNY Superheroes and Cosplayers.

The grand-reopening yesterday also included appearances by Brenden Gillard, artist, voice actor, costume designer, and author. Anthony Zicari, comic writer and editor, was also on hand.

Bill Hume said he will bring in more celebrity guests and he's also looking to bring back Foxprowl Con, perhaps in the coming year, with some new ideas.