May 27, 2017 - 11:54am

Free concert tonight at Batavia Downs with Joey Belladonna's Chief Big Way

Joey Belladonna and his band Chief Big Way play the Paddock Room at Batavia Downs tonight.

The lead singer with Anthrax, nominated five times for Grammy awards, Belladonna is playing in Batavia for the second time this year. The show is free and starts at 9 p.m.

Pictured with Belladonna are his friend Tom Mazurkiewicz and band members Dave Michelson and Joe Precourt.

Howard. I believe the band's name is Chief Big Way, not Big Chief Way.

