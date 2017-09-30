Friday Night Football: Alexander remains undefeated

The Alexander Trojans are looking more and more like a threat to repeat as Section V champions as they moved to 5-0 Friday with a 36-12 win over previously undefeated Canisteo Greenwood.

Coach Tim Sawyer said the Trojans offensive line dominated as the team chewed up 440 total yards.

Chris McClinic had another big game, going for 208 yards on 20 carries scoring four touchdowns. He now has 1,022 yards on the season on 90 carries with 16 TDs.

Freshman Terrez Smith ran for 97 yards on 12 carries, scoring on a five-yard run.

Dylan Busch was 7-9 passing for 83 yards. Tight end Erik Scharlau hauled in two of those passes for 32 yards and two TDs.

On defense, Scharlau had six tackles and a sack for a safety. Danny Burns had seven tackles and a sack. Nick Young also had seven tackles.

Next up for the Trojans, Notre Dame at home.

Also on Friday night: