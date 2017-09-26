Friend sets up fundraising page for Brudz family

A friend of the family of Lorne Brudz has set up a fundraising page to assist them following the death last week of the Batavia High School senior.

Ken Schady said his intention is "help the family with expenses, as no one plans to bury their own children and therefore have no funds put aside for such an event."

He set the fundraising page on Free Funder.

"I choose Free Funder because Go Fund Me takes 5 percent of the proceeds and I wanted to get as much money as possible to the family," he said.

The funds are designated for Lorne's mother. Colleen Brudz.

Lorne's funeral services are today.

To get to the fundraising page, click here.