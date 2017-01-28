Online News. Community Views.

Friends and family gather to help Rose Disalvo celebrate 100th birthday

The best way to make it to 100 years old, according to Rose Disalvo, "keep busy, busy, busy. That's the best thing."

Disalvo is 100 and one day old today and family and friends gathered at the South Street Senior Care residence where she lives for a birthday party today.

Disalvo was born in Batavia in 1917 when her parents lived on Hutchins Street and her father worked at Massey Harris. She held a number of jobs over the years, including stints at the NYS School for the Blind and the VA Hospital.  She has a daughter, a granddaughter, and grandson and two great-granddaughters.

Among her favorite things these days are talking walks -- "I've always walked," she said -- and playing school with her granddaughters (they read to reach other on visits).

Asked what she is most proud of, she said, "My family comes first, always, always."

Cindy Saeva, who runs the home, said Rose is a remarkable person.

"She provides a smile to everyone she meets," Saeva said.

Rose with her daughter Linda Koelling and granddaughter Angela Bellamca.

Rose with Cindy Saeva.

