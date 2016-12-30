Online News. Community Views.

December 30, 2016 - 11:58am

'Friends and family' turn out for open house at p.w. minor

posted by Howard B. Owens in p.w. minor, batavia, business, news.

pwminordec292016.jpg

The p.w. minor factory was open last night for a "friends and family" night with tours, refreshments and a chance to buy a new pair of p.w. minor shows.

The event was part of p.w. minor's rollout of new product lines, the Abram Boots and Batavia Boots and Shoes.

Above, CEO Pete Zeliff shows off a pair of Patriot boots to Brian Kemp.  And below, Ron DiSalvo, the former owner of DiSalvo's Shoes, a retail outlet he operated in Downtown Batavia from 1967 to 2007.

Retail shoe sales are returning to Downtown Batavia through a partnership between p.w. minor and Charles Men's Shop.

pwminordec292016-2.jpg

 

