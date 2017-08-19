Online News. Community Views.

August 19, 2017 - 5:20pm

Fundraiser in Pavilion today aimed at promoting suicide prevention

posted by Howard B. Owens in pavailion, news.

pavilionsuiprevent2017.jpg

Jenny Kalancer and Gary Harding draw tickets for the chance raffle at a fundraiser in Pavilion today to benefit American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Besides the chance auction, there was a 50/50 drawing, vendors, and a BBQ.

Kalancer said suicide prevention is an issue near and dear to her family's heart because her brother took his own life in 2000.

"We want people to know that it’s OK to not be OK," Kalancer said. "We want them to know there are resources for people, people just to talk to and get them help."

