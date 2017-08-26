Fundraiser set for toddler and family in treatment for leukemia

There's good news for eight-month-old Halani Rolle and her family. Doctor's say she's in remission for acute myeloid leukemia, but her treatments are far from over. (Previously: Infant in Batavia fighting the battle of her life)

She will have a bone marrow transplant. Her sister Harlem is the donor.

There is a fundraiser for Halani and her family at the VFW on Sept. 2.

More information from her mother: