Funeral arrangements set for BHS student who died Tuesday

Lorne R. Brudz, the 18-year-old Batavia High School student who died Tuesday, will be lain to rest Tuesday following a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 8656 Church St., East Pembroke.

His final resting place will be St. Vincent's Cemetery in Attica.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Gilmartin Funeral Home and calling hours for family and friends is Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., 329-333 W. Main St., Batavia.

Lorne loved animals and was aspiring to become a Veterinarian Technician. He was an avid reader, loved art, sketching and drawing and enjoyed playing Xbox online with his friends.

His family said Lorne will be remembered for his big heart and his willingness to help anyone who needed it.

