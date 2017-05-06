Online News. Community Views.

May 6, 2017 - 9:45am

Funeral procession today through Batavia for Marty Phelps

posted by Howard B. Owens in fire services, batavia, news.

m_phelps.jpgFormer City of Batavia firefighter and a 50-year veteran of the volunteer fire service, Marty Phelps will be remembered today with a full-honors funeral position down Main Street with a pass by the City Fire station on Evans before winding up at St. Joseph's on Main Street.

The U.S. Army veteran was involved in many community organizations and was the creator, director, and conductor of the Medina Railroad Museum.

A giant flag will be held aloft across Main Street at St. Joe's by City Ladder 15 and Town of Batavia Ladder 25.

The route begins at the Michael Tomaszewski funeral home, 4120 West Main Street Road, Batavia, at 10:30 a.m., proceeds east down Main Street, onto Ellicott Street, to Evans Street, to Maple, to Jackson, to Ellicott, to Swan, to Main, to Summit.

Traffic diversions are being set up now at some locations along the route.

For the full obituary for Marty Phelps, click here.

