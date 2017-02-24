Future of JC Penney in Batavia in doubt after chain announces plans to close up to 140 stores

National retailer JC Penney reported today a continued decline in sales and as a result the intention to close from 130 to 140 stores nationwide.

The list of stores that will be closed, so we don't know yet if the Batavia location will be on the chopping block.

The Batavia store has survived a previous round of JC Penney's cost-cutting.

According to Reuters, JC Penney continues to struggle in an era of dying shopping malls and increased competition from online retailers.

The store in Batavia is the lone anchor tenant of the long-struggling City Centre Mall in Downtown.

City Manager Jason Molino told WBTA, “We just spoke with JC Penney as early as last week. They did not relay that message to us and they did not tell us that was going to be the case, so as far as we know that is new news or it's nothing that I can confirm.”