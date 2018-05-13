Garage fire reported on Walker Road, Darien

A garage fire is reported at 2468 Walker Road, Darien.

The garage is near a residence.

Darien fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 10:38 a.m.: Alexander fire and Corfu fire dispatched. Law enforcement on scene reports light smoke showing.

UPDATE 10:41 a.m.: There are three 20 gallon propane tanks on the second floor of the structure and three or four five-gallon gas tanks on the first floor.

UPDATE 10:44 a.m.: Alexander fire can continue non-emergency and Corfu can stand by in their fire hall.

UPDATE 11:03 a.m.: Fire is out. Now doing overhaul.