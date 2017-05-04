GCC celebrates half-century of education by forming a 50 to be seen from up high

Some of the students and staff at Genesee Community College came together today on the lawn outside the north side of the forum for an aerial photo of them forming a human number 50 as part of the college's year-long celebration of its 50th anniversary.

Photos courtesy Genesee Community College.

Morgan Eastlake, owner of Morgan Joanna Films in Albion, was the drone operator for the event.

Cindy Hegelberger, assistant professor, reference services librarian was a participant.

With the GCC Cougar, Kristen Murk, student activities and organizer of the event, and Cliff Scutella, director of student activities.