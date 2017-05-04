Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 4, 2017 - 5:03pm

GCC celebrates half-century of education by forming a 50 to be sign from up high

posted by Howard B. Owens in GCC, batavia, schools, education, news.

50dronephotogcc50.jpg

Some of the students and staff at Genesee Community College came together today on the lawn outside the north side of the forum for an aerial photo of them forming a human number 50 as part of the school's year-long celebration of its 50th anniversary. 

Photos courtesy Genesee Community College.

dsc_7687agcc50.jpg

dsc_2190gcc50.jpg

dsc_7640gcc50.jpg

Morgan Eastlake, owner of Morgan Joanna Films in Albion, was the drone operator for the event.

dsc_2155agcc50.jpg

Cindy Hegelberger, assistant professor, reference services librarian

dsc_2164gcc50.jpg

With the GCC Cougar, Kristen Murk, student activities and organizer of the event, and Cliff Scutella, director of student activities.

dsc_7703gcc50.jpg

 

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

May 2017

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button