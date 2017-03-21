GCC to host 'The Night of Dance'

Press release:

Friedrich Nietzche once said, "We should consider every day lost on which we have not danced at least once." With great music, fine lighting, a diverse cast of more than a dozen practiced dancers and a range of choreographic styles by Tara Pocock, a Genesee Community College faculty member, "The Night of Dance" promises to be a great day found and fully appreciated. The one-show only event is scheduled Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m. in the Stuart Steiner Theatre at the Batavia Campus. All proceeds will benefit the GCC Forum Players Theatre Group.

"This fun and family-friendly event will feature varying dance styles from jazz, hip hop, modern, lyrical, and tap," Pocock said. "It combines the talent of many and will even include an optional audience participation opportunity."

Music for "The Night of Dance" will range from Michael Jackson to Skrillex, the 90's hip hop hits to contemporary "rise up" and some "guillotine" music scores to complement multiple styles of movement. The cast includes: Tara Pocock of Batavia, Erin Korn of Brockport,

Katie Luttrell, Nicole Pritchard, Sam Hunt, Remiah Sundine, Alexis Moore, Alex Dowd,

Madison Dowd, Amanda ball and Riley McPherson-all from Churchville, Makayla Spence from Rochester, Rebecca Phelps of Bergen and members of the GCC Dance Club

Tickets prices are: General admission $8; Seniors (55+), students (16+), GCC faculty and staff $5; GCC students with a valid ID $3 and all GCC alumni with the Alumni card receive $2 off regular priced tickets. Doors open at 6:30 and there will be a 15 minute intermission during the 90 minute program.