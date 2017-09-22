GCC's 50th Anniversary Fall Fest and homecoming today and tomorrow

Press release:

What: Genesee Community College's 50th Anniversary Fall Fest, Homecoming and Cougar Weekend

When: Friday and Saturday, September 22-23, 2017

-Cougar Crawl: 9/22/17, 5:00 - 10:00 pm (Downtown Batavia)

-Multiple Events: 9/23/17, 10:00 am - 8:00 pm (Batavia Campus)

Where: Downtown Batavia, NY Genesee Community College, One College Road, Batavia, NY 14020

Who: Open to the Public

Background:

After Friday night's third annual "Cougar Crawl" in downtown Batavia featuring stops at local establishments for food, drink and special discounts, the public-at-large is cordially invited to Genesee Community College's Homecoming Fall Fest at the Batavia Campus on Saturday, September 23, 2017starting with the Car Cruise, Tours and Craft Market at 10:00 am, and continuing with a variety of events throughout the day and into the evening. The overall schedule of events follows:

10 am - 3 pm Craft and Vendor Market - Inside William W. Stuart Forum

10 am - 4 pm Car and Bike Cruise - North Parking Lot

10 am - 4 pm Public Tours of the new Richard C. Call Arena and Student Success Center

11 am - 1 pm Family Fun in the Cougar Den - Cafeteria

1 pm - 3 pm *Firefly Power Wind Turbine Demonstration - Conable Technology Building Hallway

5 pm - 6:30 pm Lollapalooza Gold Gala Concert by the Genesee Symphony Orchestra with a post-concert reception - Richard C. Call Arena

7:30 pm Alumni Soccer Gamer - Under the lights on the Turf Field