GCC's 50th Anniversary Fall Fest and homecoming today and tomorrow
Press release:
What: Genesee Community College's 50th Anniversary Fall Fest, Homecoming and Cougar Weekend
When: Friday and Saturday, September 22-23, 2017
-Cougar Crawl: 9/22/17, 5:00 - 10:00 pm (Downtown Batavia)
-Multiple Events: 9/23/17, 10:00 am - 8:00 pm (Batavia Campus)
Where: Downtown Batavia, NY Genesee Community College, One College Road, Batavia, NY 14020
Who: Open to the Public
Background:
After Friday night's third annual "Cougar Crawl" in downtown Batavia featuring stops at local establishments for food, drink and special discounts, the public-at-large is cordially invited to Genesee Community College's Homecoming Fall Fest at the Batavia Campus on Saturday, September 23, 2017starting with the Car Cruise, Tours and Craft Market at 10:00 am, and continuing with a variety of events throughout the day and into the evening. The overall schedule of events follows:
10 am - 3 pm Craft and Vendor Market - Inside William W. Stuart Forum
10 am - 4 pm Car and Bike Cruise - North Parking Lot
10 am - 4 pm Public Tours of the new Richard C. Call Arena and Student Success Center
11 am - 1 pm Family Fun in the Cougar Den - Cafeteria
1 pm - 3 pm *Firefly Power Wind Turbine Demonstration - Conable Technology Building Hallway
5 pm - 6:30 pm Lollapalooza Gold Gala Concert by the Genesee Symphony Orchestra with a post-concert reception - Richard C. Call Arena
7:30 pm Alumni Soccer Gamer - Under the lights on the Turf Field
*Among the newest events to be added to the day-long itinerary is the Firefly Power Wind Turbine Demonstration that will be occurring from 1:00 - 3:00 pm at the monitoring station located in the east hallway on the first floor of the Conable Technology Building. Genesee Community College is delighted to introduce this newly installed wind energy unit to the community, which comes after a lengthy, five-year review of wind turbine technology. Originally, GCC had partnered with several area school districts under a special grant, but unfortunately, the first unit met with technical difficulties and was not able to be repaired. Tim Landers, GCC's recently retired director of Buildings and Grounds persisted in researching new turbine technology that could use much of the existing infrastructure from the old unit, and continue the original mission of providing area students, both at the high school and college level, with a hands-on learning experience about renewable energy resources. Landers patiently watched as the Firefly Power came on to the market realizing that the vertical axis, carbon fiber blades that are lightweight and yet nearly indestructible offered many advantages. Engineered in Canada, manufactured in the United States, the patented design of the blade is, in itself, an industry game-changer. For further information come to the demonstration and meet the founders and patent holders of Firefly Power or go to: http://www.fireflypower.com/.
