GCEDC board approves projects for Genesee Lumber and Corfu grocery store

Press release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) approved incentives for two projects that would result in $1.3 million in capital investment, the creation of 10 new jobs and retention of 29 jobs at its March 29th board meeting.

The GCEDC also accepted an application for assistance that would result in a capital investment of approximately $800,000 that would create six new jobs and retain 14 jobs.

Genesee Lumber Company was approved to receive approximately $57,000 in sales and mortgage tax exemptions. The company plans to demolish an existing structure to make way for a new 7,158-square-foot warehouse in the City of Batavia.

The new warehouse will store lumber and other building products to better serve customers in Genesee County and surrounding regions.

Genesee Lumber will make a $300,000 capital investment creating three new jobs and retaining 29 jobs. The project in turn will contribute to the Batavia to Prosperity (B2P) and Reinvestment Fund.

Town Center Plaza LLC was approved for approximately $77,000 in sales, property and mortgage tax exemptions in order to build a new grocery store in the Village of Corfu on a site that was a former grocery store that has been closed for several years. The new 20,000-square-foot facility is a $1 million investment that will create seven new jobs.

While the grocery store is a retail project, it qualified for financial incentives because the store will be located adjacent to a highly distressed census tract. Both the Village of Corfu and Town of Pembroke passed resolutions supporting the project.

The GCEDC board also voted to accept an application from Xylem (formerly Godwin Pumps). The company is proposing to expand its existing facility of 18,282 to 26,382 square feet. The expansion would result in a capital investment of approximately $800,000.

Total incentives being sought are approximately $100,000 and as such would require a public hearing. Xylem is planning to consolidate Rochester operations into Batavia as well. It is estimated that for every one dollar of public benefit, that Xylem will invest $63.80 into the local economy.

“These projects are the foundation for our local economy and just some of the many local business success stories across Genesee County,” said Chris Suozzi, vice president of Business Development, GCEDC.