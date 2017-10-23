GCEDC board to consider three projects at Thursday's meeting
Press release:
The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) will consider final applications for three projects at the agency’s board meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, in the Innovation Zone board room at 99 Medtech Drive. All GCEDC Board meetings are open to the public.
The Board will consider final approval of incentives for a $450,000 capital investment by Manning Squires and Hennig in the Town of Batavia; a $4.5 million capital investment by Darien Lake Theme Park in the Town of Darien; and, a $4.3 million capital investment by O-AT-KA Milk Products in the City of Batavia.
Manning Squires and Henning is once again seeking to expand its footprint in the Town of Batavia. Earlier this year, the company invested $2.2 million for a 9,5000-square-foot expansion. The company is planning a Phase II component to expand to approximately 14,500 square feet, including a $450,000 investment for the purchase of construction related to equipment for which it is seeking approval of $36,000 is sales tax exemptions.
Darien Lake is seeking $360,000 in sales tax exemptions as part of a capital investment of $4.5 million for a new ride set to open in 2018. The tourism project will help retain 398 jobs at one of the Buffalo Niagara and Finger Lakes region’s most popular resorts.
The GCEDC board also will consider final approval of a 20,000-square-foot expansion project by O-AT-KA as part of a $4.3 million capital investment at the company’s plant on Ellicott Street. O-AT-KA is requesting approximately $370,000 for sales tax and property tax exemptions. The project, located in the City of Batavia, will help retain 308 jobs.
So, if O-AT-KA does not get the tax break, we are supposed to think 308 jobs are at risk? We could use that tax money to repair the bridges around here.
If a company can't remain competitive in a marketplace where their competitors in other markets are getting tax relief for moves and expansions, then, yes, jobs are at risk.
Here's an interesting podcast that includes a section on how both Boeing and Bombardier get tax subsidies from their respective governments (Boeing's comes in the form of lucrative no-bid military contracts) while pointing the finger at each other for using subsidies for unfair competitive advantages leading to the current trade dispute where the U.S. is threatening a 600 percent tariff against Bombardier, meaning Delta can't place a $5 billion order for new jets, meaning consumers get it with either older, less accommodating jets or higher ticket prices (my numbers may be off ... writing that from memory, but in that general ballpark).
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/trade-talks-piie/id1270804213?mt=2#
that's the way the game is played these days ... counties against counties, states against states, countries against countries. If you want your community to have any hope of succeeding economically (even just to try and stay level), you play the game. Don't want to play? Accept economic decline.
It's been that way in this country since Alexander Hamilton used his incredible influence as Secretary of Treasury to help secure subsidies for a textile mill in Patterson, N.J., that he held shares in, including subsidies to help ferret away textile workers from Great Britain, overcoming their draconian protectionism, thereby creating both the textile industry in the U.S. and the city of Patterson (which wasn't even a dot on the map before Hamilton dreamed it up).
