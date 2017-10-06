GCEDC to approved incentives for one business, accepted two applications at yesterday's meeting

Press release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) approved incentives for Triple O Mechanical in the town of Bergen and 212 West Main Street, Inc. in the city of Batavia at its October 5, 2017 board meeting. The agency also accepted applications from Darien Lake and O-AT-KA Milk Products Cooperative.

Triple O will invest $400,000 to expand its existing facility from 6,960 square feet to 14,614 square feet which will create 1 new job and retain 19 jobs. The company will receive sales and property tax exemptions totaling approximately $75,000. Triple O provides heating, air conditioning, refrigeration and electrical services for residential and commercial customers.

212 West Main Street, Inc. is investing $895,000 for a new Arby’s Restaurant which will include renovations of the interior and exterior of the existing building as well as for the purchase of equipment. While a retail project, the 212 West Main Street project qualifies for incentives since it is located adjacent to a highly distressed area of the city. 212 West Main Street, Inc. will receive sales, mortgage and property tax exemptions totaling approximately $66,500. The new restaurant will create 5 new jobs.

An application for assistance was accepted by the GCEDC on behalf of Darien Lake Theme Park Resort for a new ride set to open in 2018. Darien Lake is seeking $360,000 in sales tax exemptions as part of a capital investment of $4.5 million. The project will help retain 398 jobs at one of the Buffalo Niagara and Finger Lakes regions most popular resorts.​

The GCEDC board also accepted an application from O-AT-KA for a $4.3 million capital investment for an approximate 20,000 square foot expansion of the company’s plant on Ellicott Street. The company is requesting approximately $370,000 for sales tax and property tax exemptions. The project will help retain 308 jobs in the town and city of Batavia.

Since both O-AT-KA and Darien Lake are requesting incentives over $100,000, public hearings for both projects will be scheduled.

“Genesee County continues to see major business growth and investment in our existing companies,” said GCEDC Board Chair Paul Battaglia. “All of these projects send a positive message that Genesee County is open for business and a great place to grow.”