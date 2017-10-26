Genesee County added to search area for missing vulnerable adult

Officials are including Genesee County in the search area for Starrlita Smith, a missing 21-year-old vulnerable adult from Leicester in Livingston County.

She's been missing since Monday night when she wandered away from her parent's home.

Authorities said Starrlita has the mental capacity of a six- to 12-year-old child.

She is described as white, five-foot-five, 120 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes.

The search area now includes the counties of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung, Cortland, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Ontario, Orleans, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at (585) 243-7100.