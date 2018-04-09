Genesee County catches second wave of flu season

As County Health Director Paul Pettit anticipated, there are a few more cases of flu reported locally after a sharp decline from the peak of the season in February.

It's too soon to tell, Petit said, how strong this second wave of cases will be.

"Until we get the next report we're not sure if it's going to go back down or back up," Petit said.

For the week ending March 31, there were 23 reported flu cases in Genesee County, up from just 13 the week before.

Statewide, the trend is also toward a second wave of flu cases.

"It’s very typical in most seasons, have a peak and then numbers will tail off but then usually there is a second wave," Petit said. "It's usually not expected to be as prevalent."

In total, for Genesee County, there have been 683 flu cases reported this season. Petit said typically we would have from 150 to 200 flu cases.

"It's never too late to get a (flu) shot," Petit said; however, he urged people who start to have flu-like symptoms to try and avoid contact with other people and if they take an antiviral medication such as Tamiflu, that will help.