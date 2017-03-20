Genesee County Fair announces scholarships

Press release:

The Genesee County Fair announces today that ten $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to current New York State high school seniors and also students enrolled in college. The New York State Association of Agricultural Fairs (NYSAAF) and the New York State Showpeople’s Association (NYSSA) sponsor the scholarships.

The qualifying students must be active at the Genesee County Fair or The New York State Showpeople’s Association. All applicants from Genesee County must submit their applications through the Genesee County Fair or the New York State Showpleople’s Association no later than Friday, April 10, 2017.

Information is available through the Genesee County Fair at (585) 344-2424, through Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County and from local high school offices. Applications must be printed and completed from the Web at www.nysfairs.org.

For more information, contact the Genesee County Fair Office at (585) 344-2424 or visiting www.gcfair.com