Genesee County to host several softball and baseball tournaments over next five weeks

Press release:

Over the next five weekends (through June 24) Genesee County will host nearly 20,000 baseball and softball players, coaches, families and fans at the eighth Annual Darien Lake Tournament Series. The tournament, which kicks off this weekend, is produced by Pitch ‘n' Hit Events and teams will play at numerous ball fields throughout Genesee County.

The tournament will bring 400 teams to Genesee County from throughout the Northeast and Canada playing both baseball and fast-pitch softball with ages of the players ranging from 10 to 18 years old.

The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce estimates that the influx of visitors from this event is expected to create more than a $1.5 million economic impact through hotel stays, dining, shopping and incidental spending.

The Chamber provided Pitch ‘n' Hit with thousands of Genesee County Dining Guides and Visitor Coupons to be included in the welcome packets for each player and their family.

With Memorial Day weekend being the unofficial kick-off of the summer travel season, the Chamber also begins extended Visitor Center hours on Friday, May 25th. More than 30 visitor center volunteers who help to staff the center in peak-season were welcomed back with an orientation breakfast at Terry Hills Restaurant & Banquet Facility earlier this week.

The Visitor Center will remain open with extended evening and weekend hours through Labor Day, while the vestibule remains open to visitors 24/7 with access to key area maps and brochures.

For more information on the Baseball tournament and game locations, please visitv here. Visit Genesee County online at VisitGeneseeNY.com