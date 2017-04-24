Online News. Community Views.

April 24, 2017 - 11:02am

Girl Scouts set up Little Free Library in East Pembroke

posted by Howard B. Owens in Girl Scout Troop 42025, corfu, east pembroke, pembroke, news.

girlsoutslibraryapri2017_01.jpg

Members of Girl Scout Troop 42025, from Corfu, set up a Little Free Library outside Seaman's Hardware in East Pembroke as part of their Earth Day project on Saturday. They stocked it with a large collection of children's and adult books they collected.

"We wanted to put a free library in our neighborhood with hopes that it will be used greatly!" said member Lilly Senko.

"Reading is so important to being a good learner, and when everyone can get free books to read, it will help them read more," said Hannah Beach.

Photos and info submitted by Julie Beach.

girlsoutslibraryapri2017_02.jpg

