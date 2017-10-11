Online News. Community Views.

October 11, 2017 - 3:54pm

'Git Fit' program in Alexander bringing families together for healthy activities

posted by Howard B. Owens in YMCA, UMMC, health department, alexander, news.

img_9127.jpg

Families in Alexander have been participating in a special fitness program sponsored by the YMCA, UMMC, County Health Department, and the school district.

The sessions are on Wednesday nights from 6:15 to 7:45 at the school. They started Sept. 27.

"The goal is to keep people moving is the best way to describe the program," said Rob Walker, CEO of the GLOW YMCA.

Photos submitted by the YMCA.

img_9126.jpg

img_9129.jpg

img_9133.jpg

img_9125.jpg

img_9136.jpg

blue button