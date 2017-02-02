GLOW YMCA kicks off annual campaign to raise money for scholarships

Mary Case talked about the positive impact the GLOW YMCA has had on her grandson during the kickoff of the 2017 fundraising campaign at Terry Hills last night.

The money raised will go to the Y's scholarship program. Scholarships allow people who need the support of the Y and access to its programs to be able to join at no cost.

The fundraising goal through the four counties is $91,000, but Executive Director Rob Walker (bottom photo) challenged the two dozen volunteers and staff members at last night's kickoff to reach for a goal of $100,000.

Case said her grandson has made lifelong friends through participation at the Y and going to Camp Hough, where he met a counselor from China who taught him a few phrases in Chinese that he still uses to this day.

"He knows that counselor had an impact on him," she said.

Directors from the Orleans County and Wyoming County YMCAs also shared stories about how scholarships are helping members in their community improve their lives through the services offered by the Y.

“The things that we do have an impact on our community and they happen every single day, but we don’t always get to see them or pause and realize that behind that moment there’s a family that’s impacted,” Walker said.

To find out how to make a contribution to the YMCA, visit the GLOW YMCA's website.