September 15, 2017 - 9:02am

GO Art hosts artists' reception for photos of Ireland and member show

posted by Howard B. Owens in GO ART, batavia, news, arts, entertainment.

goartshowssep2017.jpg

Wyoming County writer and photographer Barbara Knight was on hand Thursday night at GO Art! for an artist's reception featuring her photos of Ireland. Knight has worked for 25 years as a writer and photographer and traveled to Ireland in April. The photos on display at GO Art capture the beauty and grandeur of what she saw during her visit.

GO Art also opened its latest member show, "Guilty Pleasures."

goartshowssep2017-2.jpg

Alex Segouia, of Avon, with his painting, "Lust." 

goartshowssep2017-3.jpg

Lydia Zwierzynski with "Dreams of Fortune." 

goartshowssep2017-4.jpg

Top picture, "West of the Fields" by Kevin Hammon, and "The Fishing Shack" by Julie Lambert.

