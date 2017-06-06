Governor signs ride sharing bill

Press release:

Senator Michael H. Ranzenhofer's bill (S5814) to quicken Western New York access to ride-sharing services has been signed into law by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo.

Senator Ranzenhofer has issued the following statement:

“It's official: Ride-sharing services will arrive in Western New York before Independence Day. I applaud Governor Cuomo for signing my legislation into law. Access to transportation network companies will positively impact our region by creating new jobs, reducing drunk driving deaths and helping to boost small businesses and tourism spending. Now, this new, safe and reliable transportation option, and its benefits to our community, will be available to residents sooner than expected.”