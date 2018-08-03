Graham employees 'stuff the bus' to support local backpack program

Graham Corporation employees took on a special cause this past week -- donating backpacks and other school supplies to be distributed to local school children through the Salvation Army.

Student Transportation of America agreed to park a school bus on the Graham property so the 250 local employees could have a convenient place to drop off their donations.

Julie Roloson, human resources director, said the Graham community wanted to take on a new challenge to support the local community.

"Graham takes great pride in how many events and donations we can make locally and this happened to be one that we tried for the first time and we hope it will be very successful year after year," Roloson said. "We’re extremely proud to participate."