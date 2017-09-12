Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

September 12, 2017 - 11:16am

Grand Jury Report: Man accused of filing false claims with DSS

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news, Grand Jury.

Martin Jones is indicted on two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument, 2nd, and two counts of offering a false instrument for filing. Jones is accused of presenting a document, a forged Medical Examination for Employability report, to officials at the Department of Social Services on Feb. 23 for the purpose of fraudulently claiming benefits. He also allegedly presented a forged Medical Qualifications/Work Status report.

Daniel J. Difrancesco is indicted on a count of felony DWI and of refusing a breath test. Difrancesco is accused of driving drunk April 18 in the Town of Batavia on Route 5. It's alleged he has a prior DWI conviction within the past 10 years, in May 2007.

Gail M. Williams is indicted on a count of third-degree grand larceny. Williams is accused of stealing property with a value in excess of $3,000 from a location in the Town of Le Roy, between late 2014 and early 2017.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

September 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button