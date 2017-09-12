Grand Jury Report: Man accused of filing false claims with DSS

Martin Jones is indicted on two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument, 2nd, and two counts of offering a false instrument for filing. Jones is accused of presenting a document, a forged Medical Examination for Employability report, to officials at the Department of Social Services on Feb. 23 for the purpose of fraudulently claiming benefits. He also allegedly presented a forged Medical Qualifications/Work Status report.

Daniel J. Difrancesco is indicted on a count of felony DWI and of refusing a breath test. Difrancesco is accused of driving drunk April 18 in the Town of Batavia on Route 5. It's alleged he has a prior DWI conviction within the past 10 years, in May 2007.

Gail M. Williams is indicted on a count of third-degree grand larceny. Williams is accused of stealing property with a value in excess of $3,000 from a location in the Town of Le Roy, between late 2014 and early 2017.