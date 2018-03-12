Grand Jury Report: Man accused of seriously injuring another person in assault

Joseph J. Cavico is indicted on counts of assault in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, and menacing in the second degree. Cavico is accused of causing serious physical injury to another person by means of the use of a deadly weapon in the Town of Le Roy on Dec. 15. Cavico is accused of possessing a .357 magnum handgun with the serial number obliterated. He is accused of placing another person in reasonable fear of death or serious physical injury by displaying a deadly weapon in a menacing manner.

Joshua J. Bush is indicted on a count of rape in the first degree and two counts of rape in the third degree. Bush is accused of compelling a person to have sex Oct. 4 at a location in the Town of Bergen. He is accused of sex and oral sex with a person without that person's consent.

Cindy M. Auberger is indicted on a count of felony DWI. Auberger is accused of driving drunk Oct. 29 in the Town of Bergen. Auberger has a prior DWI conviction in 2009.