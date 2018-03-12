Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 12, 2018 - 11:54am

Grand Jury Report: Man accused of seriously injuring another person in assault

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, Le Roy, bergen, news, notify.

Joseph J. Cavico is indicted on counts of assault in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, and menacing in the second degree. Cavico is accused of causing serious physical injury to another person by means of the use of a deadly weapon in the Town of Le Roy on Dec. 15. Cavico is accused of possessing a .357 magnum handgun with the serial number obliterated. He is accused of placing another person in reasonable fear of death or serious physical injury by displaying a deadly weapon in a menacing manner.

Joshua J. Bush is indicted on a count of rape in the first degree and two counts of rape in the third degree. Bush is accused of compelling a person to have sex Oct. 4 at a location in the Town of Bergen. He is accused of sex and oral sex with a person without that person's consent. 

Cindy M. Auberger is indicted on a count of felony DWI. Auberger is accused of driving drunk Oct. 29 in the Town of Bergen. Auberger has a prior DWI conviction in 2009.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

March 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button