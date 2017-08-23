Grand Jury Report: Teen accused of using camera to peep on another person

A 17-year-old resident of Basom has been indicted on two counts of unlawful surveillance in the second degree. The youth is accused of using a recording device to surreptitiously view, broadcast or record, under the clothing being worn by another person, showing the sexual or other intimate parts of the person. He's also accused in the second count of surreptitiously using a camera to record or view a person in a location where the person expected privacy without the person's consent. The first count stems from an incident reported Jan. 31 and the second count from an incident reported June 7, both in the Town of Oakfield.