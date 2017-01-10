Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

January 10, 2017 - 9:06am

Green Day, Chicago, Cheap Trick announced for Darien Lake this summer

posted by Howard B. Owens in darien lake performing arts center, darien lake, Darien, music, entertainment, news.

greendaydl2017.jpg

It will be the 25th season of concerts at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center this summer and Live Nation has started to release the names of some of the bands scheduled to perform, including Green Day.

As part of the band's Revolution Radio Tour, Green Day will take the stage Aug. 26, a Saturday. Also on the bill, Catfish and the Bottlemen.  Show time is 7 p.m.

Some classic rock bands have also been booked.

Chicago and the Doobie Brothers will be in town July 18. 

Foreigner and Cheap Trick will share top billing July 21, with special guest Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience.

 

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

January 2017

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button