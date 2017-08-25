Green team wins Batavia Little League four-week season

The Batavia Green Team won the championship of a special four-week summer league that just completed the short season.

Jamarion Richardson, first row, Landon Santini; Preston Tobolski, Mac Wormley, Cooper Hamilton, Kyle Porter, Brady Mazur; Gavin Lawlis, Connor Scott, Alex Johnson, Alex DiFilippo; Assistant Coach Dave Scott, Head Coach Brenden von Kramer, Assistant Coach Tom Porter, Assistant Coach Chris Ball.

Not pictured, Nolan Ball and Kylan Ball.

Photo and info submitted by Tricia DiFilippo.