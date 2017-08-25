Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

August 25, 2017 - 6:13pm

Green team wins Batavia Little League four-week season

posted by Howard B. Owens in little league, batavia, sports, baseball.

img_20170824_191259827littleleeague.jpg

The Batavia Green Team won the championship of a special four-week summer league that just completed the short season.

Jamarion Richardson, first row, Landon Santini; Preston Tobolski, Mac Wormley, Cooper Hamilton, Kyle Porter, Brady Mazur; Gavin Lawlis, Connor Scott, Alex Johnson, Alex DiFilippo; Assistant Coach Dave Scott, Head Coach Brenden von Kramer, Assistant Coach Tom Porter, Assistant Coach Chris Ball.

Not pictured, Nolan Ball and Kylan Ball.

Photo and info submitted by Tricia DiFilippo.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

August 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button