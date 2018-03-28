Group formed by Le Roy Rotary Club members serves first community dinner

A new community dinner in Le Roy made its debut Tuesday night at the Masonic Hall on Bank Street hosted by a new nonprofit group created by the Le Roy Rotary Club.

Rotary members decided to form the nonprofit and start hosting free community dinners again after Grace's Kitchen shut down in 2015.

The dinners provide a hot meal in a community setting along with food provisions for the week to community members who seek the assistance.

