March 6, 2018 - 8:45am

GSO prepares for concert Sunday featuring Tchaikovsky and soloist David Kim

posted by Howard B. Owens in GSO, Genesee Symphony Orchestra, music, arts, entertainment, news.

batavia_high_rehearsal_small-2.jpg

The Genesee Symphony Orchestra rehearsed Monday night at Batavia High School for its concert this Sunday featuring the music of Tchaikovsky and a solo performance by David Kim, concertmaster of the Philadelphia Orchestra.

The program includes Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in D, David Kim solo violin, Symphony No. 4 in F Minor, and The Sleeping Beauty: Polonaise.

The concert is at 4 p.m. in the auditorium at Elba Central School.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $7 for students, $10 for seniors, and $35 for families.

Photos by Chris Choate.

batavia_high_rehearsal_small-3.jpg

batavia_high_rehearsal_small-5.jpg

 

