GSO prepares for concert Sunday featuring Tchaikovsky and soloist David Kim
The Genesee Symphony Orchestra rehearsed Monday night at Batavia High School for its concert this Sunday featuring the music of Tchaikovsky and a solo performance by David Kim, concertmaster of the Philadelphia Orchestra.
The program includes Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in D, David Kim solo violin, Symphony No. 4 in F Minor, and The Sleeping Beauty: Polonaise.
The concert is at 4 p.m. in the auditorium at Elba Central School.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $7 for students, $10 for seniors, and $35 for families.
Photos by Chris Choate.
