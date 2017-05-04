Online News. Community Views.

May 4, 2017 - 10:24am

GSO will journey through the stars with Sunday's concert in Elba

posted by Howard B. Owens in GSO, Genesee Symphony Orchestra, elba, music, entertainment, arts, news.

gsorehearsemay2017.jpg

The Genesee Symphony Orchestra performs in Elba Central School at 4 p.m., Sunday, in it's final concert of the season.

The program is called "Escaping Gravity: A Journey Through the Stars," and features "And God Created Great Whales," by Hovhaness, "Music from Apollo 13," arranged by John Moss and featuring the String Workshop, "Suite from Close Encounters of the Third Kind," by John Williams, and "The Planets," by Holst.

Musical Director S. Shade Zajac conducts.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $7 for students, $10 for seniors and families are $35.  Tickets can be purchased online at GeneseeSymphony.com.

Photos are from Monday's rehearsal.

gsorehearsemay2017-2.jpg

gsorehearsemay2017-3.jpg

gsorehearsemay2017-4.jpg

gsorehearsemay2017-5.jpg

gsorehearsemay2017-6.jpg

gsorehearsemay2017-7.jpg

gsorehearsemay2017-8.jpg

gsorehearsemay2017-9.jpg

blue button