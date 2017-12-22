Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

December 22, 2017 - 10:54am

Happy Hour at T.F. Brown's supports Community Christmas Dinner

posted by Howard B. Owens in T.F. Brown's, batavia, news.

tfbrownsparty2017.jpg

Happy Hour at T.F. Brown's on Thursday evening was a fundraiser and toy drive for the T.F. Brown's/Lion's Club annual Christmas Day Community Dinner.

It featured an ugly sweater contest.

Top photo: Colleen Larson and Scott Dorchak sharing a single sweater. Below, Susie Ott; and Joe Teresi, Theresa Lane, and T.F. Brown's owner Rick Mancuso with some of the toys donated.

The dinner is open to all members of the community who would like to attend. For reservations, call Barb TODAY at (585) 345-1000. Barb will need to know how many people are attending, and if children are attending, their names and ages.

tfbrownsparty2017-2.jpg

tfbrownsparty2017-3.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

December 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button