Happy Hour at T.F. Brown's supports Community Christmas Dinner

Happy Hour at T.F. Brown's on Thursday evening was a fundraiser and toy drive for the T.F. Brown's/Lion's Club annual Christmas Day Community Dinner.

It featured an ugly sweater contest.

Top photo: Colleen Larson and Scott Dorchak sharing a single sweater. Below, Susie Ott; and Joe Teresi, Theresa Lane, and T.F. Brown's owner Rick Mancuso with some of the toys donated.

The dinner is open to all members of the community who would like to attend. For reservations, call Barb TODAY at (585) 345-1000. Barb will need to know how many people are attending, and if children are attending, their names and ages.