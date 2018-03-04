March 4, 2018 - 11:51am
Harrington's wins Harley chili cook off
posted by Howard B. Owens in Harrington's Market, Stan's Harley-Davidson, Harley Owners Group, batavia, news.
Harrington's Market won a chili cookoff yesterday hosted by the Genesee County Harley Owners Group at Stan's Harley-Davidson. Pictured are Russ Marchese with Diane Harrington and Beckie Harrington-Gaylord. Art Harrington prepared the winning chili.
Info and top photo submitted by Russ Marchese. Two photos below by Howard Owens.
