March 14, 2018 - 7:59pm

Hawley expresses concern about new taxes and spending

posted by Howard B. Owens in steve hawley, news.

Press release:

 “While today’s budget resolution was sprinkled with sound proposals, like a restoration of library aid and more flexibility in our Lake Ontario relief program, I am concerned by billions of dollars in new taxes and spending.

“At a time when residents are leaving the state in droves and retiring elsewhere, we should be working to cut taxes and foster real business growth, not freezing property tax credits and sending our families’ money to fund more downstate programs.

“Rest assured, I will be fighting for law-abiding, middle-class taxpayers as budget talks heat up, not illegal aliens and New York City handouts.”

