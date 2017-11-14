Hawley given high score by Conservative Party

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) was recognized earlier this month for an exemplary commitment to the policies endorsed by the New York State Conservative Party. The party’s executive committee determined the score based on each state legislator’s voting record across a diverse sample of legislation from this year’s session. Hawley had the highest score with a rating of 92 out of 100.

“I am honored to be presented with this rating by the Conservative Party of New York State,” said Hawley. “This rating exemplifies the discipline and commitment to the policies that we must support if we intend to develop a stronger and healthier economy for job seekers and job creators alike. Policies such as keeping taxes low so more money stays in the pockets of our families and cutting red tape so businesses can hire, expand, and operate profitably are all measures I voted for and I believe will inevitably bring economic growth to our state.”

A link to the full list of rankings can be found here.