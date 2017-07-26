Hawley hosting legislator from Staten Island for district tour

Press release:

In his continuing quest for bipartisanship, rare in today’s political climate, Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) will be hosting Assemblyman Michael Cusick (D-Staten Island) in his Assembly district to demonstrate the concerns and needs of Western New Yorkers. In return, Hawley will visit Cusick’s home, Staten Island, at some point in the future.

“I am excited to host Assemblyman Cusick and show him how our lives are different in another region of the state,” Hawley said. “I am pleased that he accepted my invitation to travel the many miles to our area and his acceptance illustrates the bipartisanship and common bond we all have as state lawmakers despite the quarreling and vigorous policy debates we have in Albany. I hope other lawmakers follow our lead and remember that our common goal is to make all of New York a better place to live.”

"Although I have long represented a district in one of New York City's greenest boroughs known fondly as "The Borough of Parks”, I believe my trip to Genesee and Orleans may challenge what I have always thought of as "green space". Very much looking forward to taking up Assemblyman Hawley on his kind offer to tour these beautiful counties," said Assemblyman Michael Cusick (D-Staten Island).