Hawley hosts two downstate legislators on tour of district

Assemblyman Steve Hawley hosted a tour of his district yesterday for two down-state legislators, Assemblyman Michael Cusick (green shirt) and Assemblyman Micheal Fitzpatrick (dark shirt next to his small son), including a visit with Jeff Post (gray shirt) at Post Farms in Elba. Also pictured, Barry Flansburg, a member of Hawley's staff.

The tour also included stops at the NYS vets nursing home, O-AT-KA Milk Products, Oliver's Candies and the Orleans County Fair.