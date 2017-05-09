Hawley issues statement on Tax Freedom Day

Press release:

“New York’s taxes and spending have reached monumental proportions. It is a shameful reflection of the policies pushed by New York City elites and state leaders that our families must work over four months a year to pay off their collective tax burden. We have some of the highest property taxes in the country right here in our state, and it is abundantly clear that many businesses and families would rather uproot and relocate to more tax friendly states than remain in New York. We need to cut business and income taxes to incentivize families to remain in our state and reinvest in our citizens rather than spending money on programs for illegal immigrants and Hollywood movie producers.”