Hawley knocks governor for continued funding of SAFE Act

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) is criticizing the governor for not including $4.6 million in SAFE Act funding within the 154 items he vetoed late last week. The funding has yet to be used because the SAFE Act was enacted four years ago, and those funds could be used more appropriately to rebuild infrastructure and fund schools in Western New York.

“I am disheartened by Gov. Cuomo’s failure to cease funding for the SAFE Act,” said Hawley. “I voted against the Capital Projects budget bill, which contained millions to fund the unconstitutional SAFE Act, and I continue to stand in opposition.

“The high number of vetoes makes it clear that there is massive waste in the budget,” Hawley continued. “The governor vetoed millions to fund workforce development, various grant programs and environmental projects across the state but doubled-down on his fight against law-abiding gun owners. Funding for the SAFE Act hasn’t been used since its inception, so it should have been eliminated from the budget. We need a budget that’s free of waste and only utilizes funds to benefit New Yorkers.”