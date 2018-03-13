Online News. Community Views.

March 13, 2018 - 2:29pm

Hawley requests funding for school resource officers

posted by Howard B. Owens in steve hawley, news.

Press release:

In response to the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida on Valentine’s Day, Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) has written a letter to Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) requesting an additional $50,000 be included in this year’s state budget for every school in the state to hire armed school resource officers.

“I hereby request that you provide an additional $50,000 a year toward the cost per armed school resource officer for every New York State school in this year’s budget,” Hawley wrote.

Hawley is also requesting that the salary cap for retired police officer serving as school resource officers be raised from $30,000 to $50,000 per year. This is in addition to his proposal to recruit veterans and retired law enforcement to bolster security at schools.

“A mother in my district actually purchased a bulletproof vest for her 16-year-old son subsequent to a shooter threat in his high school. How incredibly heartbreaking it has come to this!” said Hawley in the letter ”I vehemently urge that you seriously consider these measures and any other that you feel will create an environment that is safe and secure for our most cherished and vulnerable constituents, our children.”

