Hawley rips 2K-page budget extender
Press release:
“This nearly 2,000 page budget extender serves as a microcosm of the dysfunction, secrecy and incompetence in Albany’s budget process. We have been kept mostly in the dark for days and now are expected to vote on an almost 2,000 page budget extender that will keep the government in function until May 31 only minutes after it was printed. This is an absolutely unacceptable way to operate state government, and the state leaders and New York City politicians who are perpetuating this stalemate because they can’t agree after weeks of negotiations should be ashamed of themselves. Furthermore, they have cost taxpayers roughly $250,000 in per diem in travel expenses for legislators by keeping them here through the weekend while an agreement is being negotiated.”
This is better than passing a bad budget. Of course NYSAFE funding is in the new budget proposal. As I've said repeatedly, the power is in the Senate. If the Senate Republicans in concert with the IDC had Constitutional principals they would refuse to pass any budget until the SAFE Act was unfunded... and hopefully remove some of the ridiculous unfunded mandates. If turning down the budget hurts 'business as usual, then so be it. If it keeps the legislators from getting paid... Oh Well, that's the way it should be. Why should they be paid to provide a bad budget??? Besides I'm sure none of the legislators will go without grocery money, or being able to pay their mortgage if their pay is suspended for a while.
However, Assemblyman Hawley, you are right, this is totally unacceptable.
