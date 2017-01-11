Online News. Community Views.

January 11, 2017 - 4:02pm

Hawley says governor putting political ambition ahead of taxpayer interest

posted by Howard B. Owens in steve hawley, news.

Press release:

“Gov. Cuomo’s theatrical and unnecessary State of the State Tour is an abuse of taxpayer money and alienates us as legislators who will be ultimately responsible for vetting and voting on important legislation. It is shameful for the governor to ignore the Legislature and plan these speeches on session days due to a pay raise battle with members of the Assembly Majority, demeaning all legislators in the process.

“Nearly 200,000 residents have left New York for more tax-friendly states in the past year and a half, and that is embarrassing. Still, Gov. Cuomo’s State of the State speeches so far have done virtually nothing to address our outrageous tax burden, failing infrastructure and struggling small-business community. Clearly, Gov. Cuomo cares more about his 2020 presidential ambitions than his own constituents.”

