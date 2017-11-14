Hawley says new veterans license plates recognize sacrifice vets made for country

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) praised the announcement of new veteran license plates. The new service branch-specific license plates are available for the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Marines.

“Our veterans have made a tremendous sacrifice for our country and our state,” said Hawley. “This is an opportunity for each of them to be recognized for the commitment they’ve made for all of us. As the start of a new session approaches, I look forward to working with my colleagues to pass more legislation that will inevitably improve the lives of our veterans across the state.”

The new custom plates, made available for the first time in New York, join a number of others offered in the Veteran and Military series, including the Purple Heart Recipient, Vietnam Veteran and War on Terror Veteran license plates.

In order to purchase a custom plate, New Yorkers are required to validate their military service with a copy of their discharge papers (DD-214 or equivalent documentation) and mail a copy with a completed application, found here.